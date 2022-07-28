MATCHDAY: Dortmund in German Cup action to start new season

European soccer restarts in earnest for the new season with Bundesliga teams Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart playing third-division opposition in the first round of the German Cup. Dortmund plays at 1860 Munich and Stuttgart visits Dynamo Dresden. Second-division Nuremberg and Karlsruher SC also face lower-league opposition on the opening night of the competition. The Bundesliga kicks off on Aug. 5. The English season begins with a second-tier Championship match between Huddersfield and Burnley, which has a new manager in former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany following the team’s relegation from the Premier League. The Premier League starts on Aug. 5.

