Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Marlins’ right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The team says Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season. The 23-year-old Meyer is one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation. Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano. Castano walked off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.

