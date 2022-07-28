IndyCar champ Palou declares he will be at McLaren in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The IndyCar drama surrounding reigning champion Alex Palou has taken another twist. He says he will be a McLaren driver in 2023 . He has been sued by current team Chip Ganassi Racing, which claims it exercised its exclusive option on the Spaniard. That means Palou has signed contracts with both Ganassi and McLaren Racing for next year. He says he is not allowing the messy situation to distract him from winning a second consecutive title. He’s ranked sixth in the standings with five races remaining. IndyCar races this weekend in Indianapolis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.