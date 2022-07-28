For Vikings, budding Cousins-O’Connell relationship is key

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is getting to know a new head coach in his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin O’Connell took over this year for Mike Zimmer. Cousins has familiarity with the system after having O’Connell as his quarterbacks coach with Washington in 2017. There’s still an important getting-to-know-you process going on between quarterback and coach this season. Their relationship is among the most vital for any NFL team. Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million contract extension during the offseason.

