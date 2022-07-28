Failures push Fields as he tries to take next step for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields comes into his second season with the Chicago Bears hoping to convince a new general manager and coach that he is the right person to lead the NFL franchise for years to come. He’s looking to take a big step coming off a difficult rookie year. And he’s letting his failures give him an extra nudge. Fields says failure “pushes me to go even harder.” Fields got thrust into the starting role last year and finished with more interceptions than touchdown passes and an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Chicago’s offense ranked among the worst in the NFL.

