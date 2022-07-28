Bregman homers, has 3 RBIs to lead Astros over Mariners 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer early, and his tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning led the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Bregman was shaken up in a collision while scoring the Astros’ final run in the eighth, but he remained in the game. The victory snapped a three-game skid after the Astros suffered their first series sweep of the season by Oakland to start the week.

