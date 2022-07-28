Bogaerts homers to help Boston salvage split with Guardians

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 for just their fifth win in 20 games. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie took a one-hit shutout into the sixth before putting two on with one out for Bogaerts. The Red Sox shortstop hit an 0-2 slider out to center field to turn a one-run deficit into a 3-1 lead. José Ramírez hit a solo homer for Cleveland in the fourth that sailed high over the top of the Pesky Pole. Red Sox manager Alex Cora challenged whether it was fair, but replays gave no evidence that could say either way.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.