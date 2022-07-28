Blue Jays announce $230 million stadium renovation plan

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays announced plans Thursday for a $230 million renovation of Rogers Centre, their downtown home since 1989 but said the change will not involve replacing the artificial turf surface with grass. The renovation, to be undertaken in stages over the next two or three winters, will begin with the team adding raised bullpens in left and right field, adjusting the dimensions and heights of the current outfield wall, and adapting the outfield seating areas to add bars and patios. Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro did not disclose the outfield dimensions and fence heights, saying they have not been finalized.

