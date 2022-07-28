Benintendi won’t say whether will get vaccinated with Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi wouldn’t say whether he will get vaccinated for COVID-19 now that he’s with the first-place New York Yankees rather than the last-place Kansa City Royals. A day after New York acquired the 28-year-old from the Royals for three minor league pitchers, Benintendi was hitting leadoff and playing left field against his former team. He was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated and could not enter Canada. He lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary. The Yankees have a three-game series there from Sept. 26-28.

