Belmont Park to construct tunnels allowing infield access

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park will hold its fall meet at Aqueduct during construction of vehicle and pedestrian tunnels that will allow access to the track’s 45-acre infield. The New York Racing Association says the 28-day “Belmont at the Big A meet” begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 30. NYRA says it will reconstruct Belmont’s main dirt track and its two turf courses, which will provide “the opportunity to consider the installation of a synthetic track in the future.” NYRA said it expects training to resume next April and reconstruction will begin following the end of its 2023 spring-summer meet.

