Atlético Madrid signs Argentina right back Nahuel Molina

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says it has secured the transfer of Argentina defender Nahuel Molina from Udinese for an undisclosed free. The right back will help fill a void left by the departure of England’s Kieran Trippier midway through last season. Atlético says the 24-year-old Molina has agreed to sign a five-year contract. Molina helped Argentina win the Copa America last year. In two seasons with Udinese he scored 10 goals in 68 games. Atlético has already signed midfielder Axel Witsel and winger Samuel Lino as it tries to bounce back from finishing a distant third in Spain last season.

