Vikings, Jefferson believe star WR still on verge of takeoff

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Several standout NFL wide receivers found their footing in Year 3. If Justin Jefferson has yet to hit his stride, that’s a daunting thought for defensive backs around the league. No player in the history of the NFL has totaled more than the 3,016 receiving yards Jefferson racked up over his first two seasons. The Minnesota Vikings and Jefferson believe he still has another level to reach. Jefferson says his goal is to be considered the best wide receiver in the game.

