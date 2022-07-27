Sinner makes quarterfinals at Croatia Open, Rune loses again

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Second-seeded Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Croatia Open by defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4. The 20-year-old Italian saved two break points before converting his sixth match point. He will meet another Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena who came back from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Third-seeded Holger Rune extended his losing streak to seven matches after he was beaten by Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Miralles will next play Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.

