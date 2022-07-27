Saudi-funded LIV Golf announces 14-event schedule for 2023

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series has announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year. That will feature 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events. LIV Golf leader Greg Norman says details of the full schedule will be announced later. He also says LIV Golf will provide 25 tournaments worldwide. That will include the “International Series” on the Asian Tour. Players from the LIV Golf series will be expected to play some of those. The third LIV Golf event starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

