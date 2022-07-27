Saints’ Thomas returns from injury absence with ‘no regrets’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints top receiver Michael Thomas unexpectedly suited up for the opening on-field session of the club’s training camp. The Saints had placed Thomas on their physically unable to perform list not long before the team opened camp. Thomas says he persuaded team officials that his surgically repaired left ankle was strong enough to take part in individual drills. Thomas also says he has “no regrets” about his failed initial attempt to try to rehabilitate his ankle without surgery after a physician told him that would be a viable option.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.