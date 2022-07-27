Safe-standing areas to be allowed in some European games

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says safe-standing areas will be allowed on a trial basis at European club games involving teams from England, Germany and France this season. European soccer’s governing body says it will assess the findings of what it calls an “observer program” at the end of the season and decide whether to continue or expand it. The three countries in question are already authorized to have safe standing at the domestic level. In England, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all have safe-standing licenses. UEFA is limiting the trial to the top-five associations in its rankings. Spain and Italy do not currently have safe-standing areas.

