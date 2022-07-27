Panthers want QB Mayfield to stay aggressive, avoid mistakes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield developed a reputation in Cleveland as a bit of a gunslinger, willing to make the occasional risky throw downfield if it meant possibly making a big play for the Browns. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 may be asked to do things a little differently with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield said he understands the motto in Carolina is “if you take care of the ball, most likely you’re going to win games.” That will mean avoiding what he called “careless and stupid mistakes.” Sam Darnold took first-team reps on day one, but Rhule said that Mayfield will work with the starters on Thursday.

