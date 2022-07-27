Burrow to miss part of Bengals’ camp after appendectomy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy but there is no timetable for his return to the field. Taylor says he doesn’t expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. He expects Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals. Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow’s return, likely in a couple of weeks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.