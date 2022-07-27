Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden have agreed on a new multi-year contract. Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. He will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month. Harden said he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.

