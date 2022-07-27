Gymnastics congress moved to let Russian officials attend

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation’s annual congress will be moved out of Norway so that officials from Russia and its ally Belarus can attend. The FIG congress was due to be held in Norway in October but FIG says it will be moved. It cites a government recommendation “to not welcome any officials or delegates from Russia or Belarus to events in the country.” FIG said it is looking for another host. FIG suspended Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competing in March but has not suspended those countries’ officials.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.