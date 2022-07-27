Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a successful operation on a testicular tumor and will be out for at least “a couple of months.” Haller signed for Dortmund from Ajax on July 6 for $31.5 million but had to leave the pre-season training camp 12 days later for treatment when the tumor was found. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl says Haller’s operation was successful but adds the next steps in his treatment are still not fully clear.