Dominic Thiem advances to quarterfinals at Generali Open

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Dominic Thiem outlasted qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Generali Open. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was a break down twice in the deciding set and saved two break points when he was serving for the match before prevailing over his fellow Austrian. The 2019 Generali Open champion and former world No. 3 will next face next Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. Three seeded Spaniards, Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Pedro Martinez have made the last eight. Two other seeded players, Aslan Karatsev and Joao Sousa were eliminated.

