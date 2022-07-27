Coastal Carolina QB McCall signs NIL with Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has signed an NIL deal with Darlington Raceway. The track said Wednesday McCall would promote this year’s upcoming Southern 500 weekend and its races next season. Darlington officials said they’re the first NASCAR track to partner with a college athlete since players were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness. McCall is a junior for the Chanticleers who set an NCAA record in passing efficiency rating, surpassing the mark held by ex-Alabama passer Mac Jones. Coastal Carolina is about an hour’s drive from the NASCAR track.

