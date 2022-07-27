Skip to Content
And they’re off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The three-man competition to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback is officially on. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett are all in the mix to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s in no rush to announce a starter. Tomlin says he’s not going to provide regular updates on who might be in the lead. Tomlin stressed his main goal is to take pressure off the three players so they can relax and just go play instead of worrying about making mistakes.

