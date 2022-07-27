And they’re off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The three-man competition to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback is officially on. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett are all in the mix to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s in no rush to announce a starter. Tomlin says he’s not going to provide regular updates on who might be in the lead. Tomlin stressed his main goal is to take pressure off the three players so they can relax and just go play instead of worrying about making mistakes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.