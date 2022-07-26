Titans report for camp healthy, playoff loss left in past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All that matters to the Tennessee Titans is having a healthy Derrick Henry, a driven Ryan Tannehill and one of the NFL’s best defenses back essentially intact to chase a third straight AFC South title. Earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season despite using an NFL-record 91 players means absolutely nothing now. Coach Mike Vrabel says they’ve moved on just like everyone else in a league where teams lose when they don’t play well or win when they do. Last season ended with a divisional playoff loss to Cincinnati. The Titans’ veterans reported Tuesday with the first full practice of training camp Wednesday.

