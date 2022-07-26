Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury. Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and the move finalized the situation. The Seahawks are scheduled to have their first on-field practice of training camp Wednesday. Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.