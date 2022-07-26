Ronaldo arrives at Man United’s training base, set for talks

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground with his agent with the Portugal great’s future at the English club up in the air. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United and missed the team’s tour of Thailand and Australia. He is set to hold talks with United manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo’s agent is Jorge Mendes. Mendes was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering United’s training base. The 37-year-old Ronaldo reportedly wants to play for another team after only one season back at Old Trafford. United will not be playing in the Champions League this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.