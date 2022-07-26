NFL teams open camp with biggest question still unanswered

Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered. The Cleveland Browns still don’t know how many games they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago. The league and the NFL Players’ Association requested a decision by the start of training camp, according to a person familiar with the process who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the union, had no obligation to meet that deadline. Representatives are hopeful a decision comes this week.

