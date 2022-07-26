NFL, SiriusXM extend deal to air games in North America

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has extended its deal with SiriusXM to broadcast and market the league’s games over North America another five years through the 2027 Super Bowl. The deal announced Tuesday extends an agreement first reached in 2004. SiriusXM subscribers will get access to every NFL game live on SiriusXM radio, the SXM app and SiriusXM NFL Radio. That’s the company’s channel covering the league daily. The company’s app provides access to all 32 NFL team’s channels. SiriusXM also is adding pre- and postgame shows to each team’s channel along with offering subscribers coaches’ shows and news conferences through the app to subscribers.

