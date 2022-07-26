Musetti outlasts Bedene, advances at Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti has marked his first top 50 ranking by defeating Aljaz Bedene 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening round of the Croatia Open. The 20-year-old Italian jumped to No. 31 after upsetting top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open on Sunday for his first tour-level title. Musetti will next play fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato. Fifth-seeded Alex Molcan of Slovakia advanced with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia while sixth-seeded German Daniel Altmaier was upset by French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.