ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says three-quarters of the 32 teams at the World Cup in Qatar will live within a 10-kilometer radius in and around the capital city of Doha. Qatar will be the smallest country ever to host the World Cup. Twenty-four teams 24 will have their bases within the capital city of Doha and its suburbs. England, Germany and Belgium are among eight teams who will be based further out.

