Mariners keep rolling, score 2 in ninth to beat Rangers 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered in the seventh inning, lined an RBI double in the ninth and scored the winning run on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Seattle won its seventh straight over the Rangers and its ninth consecutive game decided by one run. Since losing to Oakland on July 1, the Mariners are 16-3 with the only three losses coming last weekend to Houston. Santana hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough for Raleigh to score the winning run.

