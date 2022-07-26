López fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Marlins edge Reds 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pablo López allowed two hits and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami for the third time in nine games. A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins. He overcame Mike Moustakas’s solo homer to finish with a flourish, retiring his final nine batters and striking out the side in the sixth. He didn’t walk anybody while retiring 21 of his last 22 Cincinnati batters.

