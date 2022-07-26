Kontaveit, Krejcikova advance to Prague Open 2nd round

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open. The Estonian will next play unseeded Czech Lucie Havlickova. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced by beating Russian Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1. Fifth-seeded Alizé Cornet knocked out Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 6-2, 6-3. Unseeded Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia upset fourth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania 7-5, 6-4 while seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia won 6-1, 6-2 over China’s Xinyu Wang.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.