Griner’s drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is returning to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one session, she acknowledged she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February but said she had no criminal intent. The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained.” Russian officials have rejected that designation.

