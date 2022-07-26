England sweeps past Sweden 4-0, reaches Euro 2022 final

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — England is heading back to Wembley Stadium for a European Championship final. This time it’s the women’s team going for the title. England swept past Sweden with a 4-0 win in the first Euro 2022 semifinal match and it was sealed with an impudent back-heeled goal by Alessia Russo. Germany or France await in Sunday’s final. Those teams play the other semifinal match on Wednesday. The winner will be taking on a host team that has captured the imagination of a nation just like England’s men’s team did last summer at Euro 2020. England has never won a major international tournament.

