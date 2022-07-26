Cardinals put Goldschmidt, Arenado on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals put first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado, and catcher Austin Romine on the restricted list before their game at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals recalled outfielder Conner Capel and catcher Iván Herrera, and selected infielder Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as substitute players for their two-game series north of the border. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list.

