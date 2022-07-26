Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honor Hall of Famer Ortiz

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park for the first time as a newly minted Hall of Famer. The Red Sox honored their longtime slugger before the game against the Cleveland Guardians. Three giant World Series banners were unfurled on the field. Three championship trophies sat on a table behind Ortiz as he thanked the Boston fans. Dignitaries in attendance included Hall of Famers Carl Yastrzemski, Pedro Martinez, Jim Rice and Vladimir Guerrero. Ortiz’s former manager Terry Francona and John Farrell were also there, along with ex-GM Theo Epstein. After the ceremony, Francona headed over to the visitor’s dugout to manage the Guardians.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.