AP source: Bengals QB Burrow to have appendectomy

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a health matter. NFL Network was first to report news of Burrow’s impending procedure. The Bengals are coming off their first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes last season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.