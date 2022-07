COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has signed five-star recruit Gregory “GG” Jackson. The 6-foot-9 Jackson was among the top prospects for the 2023 class, but has instead reclassified to this year and will be eligible immediately. Jackson is from Columbia and averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game as a junior at Ridge View High last season.

