Rockies’ Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. Colorado manager Bud Black says that Bryant has been dealing with foot discomfort over the last few days. Black adds that “we’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” Bryant is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract in March.

