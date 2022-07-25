Rays rule Kiermaier, Zunino out for season with injuries
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays standouts Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino are out for the season because of injuries. That’s another significant blow for the defending AL East champions. Manager Kevin Cash says Kiermaier is having an operation in the coming weeks. The 32-year-old outfielder hasn’t played since July 9 because of a left hip injury. Zunino hasn’t played since June 9 because of left shoulder problems. A team spokesman says the 31-year-old catcher is done for the season because of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.