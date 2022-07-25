Orioles beat Rays 5-1 thanks to 4-run 5th inning

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings. Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.