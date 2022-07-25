NYC loans Castellanos to promoted Girona in Spain

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer scoring leader Valentín “Taty” Castellanos is leaving New York City FC on loan to join newly promoted Girona in the Spanish league. The 23-year-old Argentine forward has 13 goals in the MLS this season. He is tied at the top with countryman Sebastián Driussi of Austin. NYC says Castellanos is being loaned to Girona. The Catalan club and NYC are controlled by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City. The loan to Girona is valid until June 2023.

