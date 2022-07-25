MLB players’ union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The players’ association has rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday’s midnight EDT deadline for an agreement that was set in the March 10 lockout settlement.

