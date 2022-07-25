McLaughlin’s next move among key stories on road to ’24

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400-meter hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But it was her run in the women’s 4×400 relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and 2 days from the close of the world championships. Whether McLaughlin sticks solely with the hurdles, or moves to the 400 flat or even the 100 hurdles is one of the most intriguing storylines to follow between now and Paris.

