Linette upsets Mertens in 1st round of Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Third-seeded Elise Mertens is out of the Prague Open after losing her first-round match to unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 6-2, 2-6. Linette beat her Belgian opponent for the first time after three losses. She next faces Daria Snigur or Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the outdoor hardcourt tournament. Sixth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck retired due to an injury when she was 5-2 down in her first-round match against Dalila Jakupovic.

