JGR declines to appeal penalties given to Hamlin, Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing has declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. JGR had until Monday afternoon to file a formal appeal of the disqualifications. Joe Gibbs Racing didn’t immediately say why it declined to appeal the infractions. Hamlin was stripped of his third Cup Series win of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.

