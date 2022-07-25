Former Colombian soccer players to teach their skills in US

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian soccer fan who came to the U.S. as a political refugee is creating a training camp for young people in New Mexico with former players from Colombia as the instructors. Coffee company owner David Certain hopes one day to expand the program in the United States and also take it back to his home country. Former Philadelphia Union player Carlos Valdés and ex-Colombia midfielder Víctor Pacheco are among those teaching the skills and disciplines of soccer to young people in Albuquerque this week.

