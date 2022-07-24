Webb holds off Sorenstam in Senior LPGA Championship

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Karrie Webb held off Annika Sorenstam on Sunday in the Senior LPGA Championship for her first senior title. The 47-year-old Webb closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory at Salina Country Club. It was set up for a duel between the two Hall of Fame players who were rivals in their prime. The 51-year-old Sorenstam opened with an eagle and went out in 31 to tie the Australian for the lead. But Sorenstam didn’t make a birdie the rest of the way at Salina Country Club and Webb pulled away. Sorenstam closed with a 69. Webb finished at 14-under 202.

